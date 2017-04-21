'Chemical reaction': Science experiment goes awry at the University of Alberta
Fire crews called to investigate fourth floor of Biological Sciences building.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Edmonton fire crews are investigating fumes in the biological sciences building at the University of Alberta after a science experiment went awry Friday afternoon.
“There was some chemical reaction,” said Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson Maya Filipovic on Friday.
She said crews arrived to the building at 1:21 p.m. after being called at 1:14 p.m, noting there was no fire.
“The building was evacuated and the fourth floor is being ventilated,” Filipovic said. “We have HAZMAT on scene and (crews) are about to talk to the chemist to determine what the chemicals were.”
Metro has reached out to spokespeople at the University of Alberta for comment.