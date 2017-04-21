Toddler's body found near Edmonton church, homicide investigating
EDMONTON — Homicide detectives are investigating after a toddler's body was found near a church in northwest Edmonton.
Police say the discovery was made by a passerby on Friday afternoon near 155 Avenue and Castledowns Road.
Police don't know the identity of the little boy and have released photos of his clothing, including a blue snowsuit bearing the logos "U.S. Polo Assn" and "USPA Polo Assn."
There was also a blue T-shirt with a Batman logo on it, and a black and grey sneaker with lime green and blue detailing.
Police say an autopsy on the child is pending.