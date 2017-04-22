Alberta man denied parole for drunken crash that killed three young men

EDMONTON — The man sentenced to eight years in prison for killing three young men in a drunk-driving crash has been denied both full and day parole.

Jonathan Pratt was convicted of manslaughter and impaired driving causing death in 2014, after he slammed into their car going almost 200 kilometres per hour near Beaumont, Alta.

The crash killed Bradley Arsenault and Kole Novak, who were both 18, and Thaddeus Lake, 22.

Bradley’s mother, Sherri Arsenault, attended the parole hearing and says Pratt still doesn't show any remorse.

Arsenault says she feels justice was served with the decision.

She fully expects Pratt to appeal and says if he does, she will be there.

“It’s really all we can do, not just for everyone out there (like) other mothers in my shoes, but it’s all we can do for Bradley," she says. "Continue to be his voice, continue to stand up for what we believe is right."

Pratt has served two-and-a-half years of his sentence.