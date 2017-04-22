News / Edmonton

Edmonton police release pics of people they say might help in dead toddler case

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton have released surveillance video pictures of two people who they say may be able to help them in the case of a toddler who was found dead outside a church.

Investigators say they still don't know the identity of the boy, who they've estimated to be about 20 months old.

The grainy pictures appear to show a man and a woman, both wearing ball caps, pushing a stroller as they enter a store.

Police say in a news release that they believe the child was left in the area some time Friday between 10:51 a.m. and 11:51 a.m.

Investigators issued a public plea for information Friday and displayed items of clothing during a news conference in the hope it would prompt someone to come forward.

Police say the two people in the photos may have information critical to the investigation.

 

