Police believe pair they arrested are responsible for Edmonton toddler's death

EDMONTON — Police say they believe two people arrested Saturday are responsible for the death of a toddler whose body was found outside a Edmonton church, but no charges had been laid by Sunday evening.

In a statement released Sunday, police say investigators continue to interview the 26-year-old man and 25-year-old woman.

Police have said they believe the boy was left near the Good Shepherd Anglican Church on Tuesday morning, three days before his body was found on Friday by a passerby.

No information has been released about the relationship between the two people in custody and the little boy, who police have not identified but have estimated was about 20 months old.

Police say they expect to release more information after charges have been laid and an autopsy scheduled for Monday is completed.