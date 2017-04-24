City to vote on key projects

City council is debating three infrastructure projects this week that could shape Edmonton for years to come. Here are three decisions that may affect you:

Decision time: 80-storey tower

City council might say yes or no Monday to Edmonton’s proposed 80-storey tower along the top bank of the river valley in downtown. The controversial tower has residents butting heads with city staff. Concerned groups say the tower is just too big and could set a precedent for future river valley development, while the city thinks it could kick-start more construction projects in The Quarters. Councillors recently approved the land sale for the tower, but it’s final fate hinges on zoning, which will be debated Monday.

Sidewalks for neighbourhoods in need

City council is set to approve neighbourhood revitalization dollars Tuesday for communities that need makeovers for their sidewalks and roads. The neighbourhoods up for funds this year include Montrose, Hillview, Belmead, McKernan, Belgravia, Kilkenny, and Strathearn. The funds are part of Edmonton’s neighbourhood renewal program, which uses taxpayer-funded money to enhance communities in need of new concrete.

$17.7M for drainage projects