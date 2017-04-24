City to vote on key projects
Future of 80-storey tower, drainage funding to be decided this week
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
City council is debating three infrastructure projects this week that could shape Edmonton for years to come. Here are three decisions that may affect you:
Decision time: 80-storey tower
City council might say yes or no Monday to Edmonton’s proposed 80-storey tower along the top bank of the river valley in downtown. The controversial tower has residents butting heads with city staff. Concerned groups say the tower is just too big and could set a precedent for future river valley development, while the city thinks it could kick-start more construction projects in The Quarters. Councillors recently approved the land sale for the tower, but it’s final fate hinges on zoning, which will be debated Monday.
Sidewalks for neighbourhoods in need
City council is set to approve neighbourhood revitalization dollars Tuesday for communities that need makeovers for their sidewalks and roads. The neighbourhoods up for funds this year include Montrose, Hillview, Belmead, McKernan, Belgravia, Kilkenny, and Strathearn. The funds are part of Edmonton’s neighbourhood renewal program, which uses taxpayer-funded money to enhance communities in need of new concrete.
$17.7M for drainage projects
City staff will ask councillors to look at its “net drainage budget” by $17.7M for three new projects. The projects that need funds include rehabilitation work at West Jasper Place ($24 million), acquiring land to “lower and naturalize” Mill Creek ($2.3 million) and do concept and design work for the drainage infrastructure budget cycle ($1.3 million). The city found “a number of emerging” issues at the West Jasper site, causing them to increase funding for that project.