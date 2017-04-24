Almost set in stone: 80-storey tower debate to continue

City councillors couldn’t make a final decision on the fate of a proposed 80-storey tower in downtown Edmonton Monday, as they debated long into the evening before striking a vote.

The debate over the tower lasted eight hours at a public hearing, as more than 50 people spoke in favour or against the building.

The Alldritt tower — which would occupy the top bank of river valley parkland between Jasper Ave and Grierson Hill Road — has pitted concerned residents against city staff. Critics argue it would set a precedent for future development of the river valley, while administration says it would bolster investment in The Quarters neighbourhood.

David Benjestorf, who was representing Alldritt, said Monday that if the tower was approved the company could begin construction as early as this summer, noting the group already has demolition permits for the two abandoned buildings the development would replace.

"Step one would be to build an interim public park, which citizens could enjoy as early as this summer," he said. "The tower would create $105 million in the first 30 years in tax revenue, and we'd put millions in park construction. It's an iconic tower that would serve well on Edmonton's post cards."

But Candas Jane Dorsey, a board member with the Boyle Street Community League, argued the development doesn't meet regulations that say every building in the Quarters must accommodate affordable and family housing.

"You’re placing a wall of glass at the last open access point on Jasper Avenue where residents can view the river valley,” she said. “We have a lack of confidence that a private park would serve the public as well as a public park would.”

Following questions from Alldritt and residents, city councillors ran out of time to make a final decision.

Councillors are expected to make a decision over the tower when they meet again on Wednesday. It would be Western Canada's tallest building.

Tower base must dive below river surface

The base supporting the proposed 80-storey tower would have to dive below the North Saskatchewan River for it to be stable, according a geological engineer.

“The building will be on substantial piles going 70 metres deep, going below river level,” explained Robin Tweedie, a senior geological engineer with Thurber Engineering, during the public hearing Monday.

Tweedie noted if the base of the tower was shallower, it wouldn’t be as secure.

He also said the company “has got a very good level of understanding of what the foundation will cost.”

McKeen motioned to postpone decision

Coun. Scott McKeen put forward a motion Monday to postpone the decision on the tower, arguing the city should release information regarding public access to the park.

"It would friendly to me to me to have it be referred," McKeen told the hearing, which saw 53 people registered to speak against or for the site. "Apologies to the proponent and people speaking to this matter."

McKeen's comments come after council approved the land sale for the tower earlier this month, where public access to the park was discussed.