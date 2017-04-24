Edmonton forced to clean 'sludge' from abandoned sewage lagoon

Residents who pay for drainage will pick up a $17-million tab to clean up several feet of “sludge” at an abandoned sewage lagoon northeast of Edmonton, after the province told the city they had to act.

“If you took your truck on it, you’d just go through,” said Chris Ward, head of drainage operations with the city, during a utility committee meeting Monday.

The Bremner Lagoon, located just north of Sherwood Park but owned by the city, used to take human sewage and industrial waste from northeast Edmonton. But when it was replaced with a new treatment plant in the 1980s, officials just fenced it off so it could evaporate.

“The practice of the year was to just stop using it … but it was basically allowed to dry up,” Ward said, noting the city was thinking of cleaning the “tens of hectares in size” lagoon up someday.

“Now we have received direction from the province to put a plan in place for that clean-up.”

He estimated the clean up will cost $17 million, which will have to be paid for by drainage customers. He said crews might have dig out badly contaminated areas while planting trees to soak up the rest.