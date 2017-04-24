City’s sewer strategy to uncover severity of Edmonton’s stinky problem

Edmonton will soon outline plans to tackle what one resident calls “stinky spots” caused by sewer pipes throughout the city.



“It smells like warm, rotting leaves, or a really bad fart,” said Bonnie Doon resident Caitlin Hughes, who drives by the smelly spot at 91 Street and 89 Avenue every day.



“I encounter the smell about five out of seven days a week, and it’s really bad when it’s dry outside.”



But Hughes isn’t the only Edmontonian curling her nostrils over putrid intersections. During the span of eight years, more than 7,000 residents complained about smells caused by sewer pipes.



The issue has become so widespread the city is now developing a strategy that will identify the severity of the smells, and create new performance measures to monitor the situation.



“It’s not an acceptable manner of smell,” said Chris Ward, head of drainage operations with the city. “Air movement is part of the challenge.”



He said the strategy will determine how to manage that air flow, where it could be released in a “controlled environment,” rather than fuming throughout various points across the city.

“Or, we will try to treat the release (of fumes) where there’s no smell,” Ward said. “It will all be part of the strategy.”

Ward noted the city already treats smelly spots on a case-by-case basis, noting the officials are proposing to dig out sludge from deep sewers to address issues this summer.



Crews have also tried plugging some manhole covers and installing “flaps” so the air only flows one way.



“We’ve been dealing with odour for the past 20 years,” he said. “Where we have (mitigated the issue), complaints have significantly reduced.”



Whatever the city does to quash smells, Hughes hopes they are effective.



“If they work, great,” she said. “If I could smell it in my house, I would be far more concerned.”



The city will come back in June with an update on its odour metrics, along with an update on how efforts have gone to improve smells.

