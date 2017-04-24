Fort McMurray One Year Later: Red Cross raises $323M for wildfire relief

Funds from the biggest Canadian Red Cross campaign in history are still rolling out to help Fort McMurray residents a year after wildfires ravaged the city.

The Red Cross gave an update Monday pegging its grand fundraising total at $323 million, including donations from more than one million Canadians, $104 million in matching funds from the federal government and $30 million from the province.

“This became the largest and fastest transfer of emergency financial assistance ever — not just in Canada, but in the world,” said Canadian Red Cross CEO Conrad Sauve.

Distribution started early last year with more than 126,000 electronic fund transfers made directly to residents who registered with Red Cross, to cover rent, mortgage, utilities, food, gas and clothing. The charity also financed close to 11,000 plane and bus tickets for residents to get back home.

Sauve said technology made the swift response possible, with thousands of families registering for help online. The Red Cross social media channels surged by more than 6,000 per cent in the days following the evacuation, and 40 volunteers worked full time just to manage those accounts.