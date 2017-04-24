Main street leaders weigh in on regulating pawn shops

All leaders in charge of improving Edmonton’s main streets don’t support the clustering of pawn stores, whether they cause crime or not.

“In a neighbourhood that’s in revitalization, I don’t see how pawn stores bring vitality to the area,” said Marie-Laure Polydore, executive director of the Inglewood Business Improvement Area association.

Polydore’s comments come after councillors tasked city planners with amending a bylaw for possible approval to limit pawn stores from being close to one another, similar to how liquor stores are regulated. Staff will also come back to show whether or not the shops are causing crime or grief in neighbourhoods.

But Polydore isn’t alone in her remarks. All 13 of Edmonton’s Business Improvement Areas, which work to make main streets better, support the city regulating the clustering.

Metro chatted with three of business improvement leaders to get their take on the issue, discussing how the stores affect their streets.

Inglewood

Marie-Laure Polydore has been one of the most vocal leaders against the stores.

In fact, she said the organization went to the development appeal board in January to fight a pawn shop from opening in the neighbourhood.

“It would’ve been across the street from one that we already have,” she said. “There are also payday loan stores that are walking distance. That’s just too close.”

Polydore said pawn stores don’t spur vitality, noting she would rather see coffee shops, restaurants and grocery stores open.

“We need places where people can meet and create bonds,” she said. “I don’t think pawn stores do that.”

Alberta Avenue

Joachim Holtz, the executive director of the Alberta Avenue Business Improvement Area, is against the clustering of pawn stores.

“Part of it is optics,” he said, noting pawn stores along Alberta Avenue aren’t clustered.

He said he wants the association to be notified when a new shop is looking to open.

“It could prevent clustering, and we don’t want that,” he said. “But we also want to maintain a mix of businesses and keeping a balance. We don’t have any major problems that I’m aware of.”

Stony Plain Road

Stony Plain Road has a clustering problem, but Diane Kereluk notes the close-together pawn stores have been there for a long time.

“You can’t just say ‘get out’ to a business,” she said. “But if you get a cluster of too many businesses not taking care of their storefronts, that’s what causes problems.”

She supports not having future pawn stores cluster if they look to open.