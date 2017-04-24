Grande Prairie man attempts to break into police vehicle with axe
The man fled on foot when police confronted him
A Grande Prairie man has been arrested after trying to break into a police vehicle — with an axe.
An off-duty police officer noticed the man trying to gain access to police cruisers with the weapon in the detachment’s back parking lot on Friday at approximately 5:50 p.m.
When police confronted the man, he ran to the front of the detachment and refused to comply with their requests. He then dropped the axe and fled.
Shortly after, police arrested the man without further incident.
Trevor Martineau, 29, of Grand Prairie, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous person, assault of a police officer, uttering threats, obstruction of a police officer and breach of recognizance.
He appeared in court on April 24 and his next court date is set for Sept. 6.
