Two people charged in connection with death of Edmonton toddler found near church

Edmonton police confirmed Monday they have laid charges against two people in connection with the death of a toddler found outside an Edmonton church.

Joey Crier, 26 and Tasha-Lee Mack, 25, face charges of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, failure to provide the necessaries of life and assault. Crier also faces an additional charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Both were guardians of the victim.

Investigators have said they believe the boy, identified as 20-month-year-old Anthony Joseph Raine on a GoFundMe page started by the family, was left near the Good Shepherd Anglican Church on Tuesday morning, three days before his body was found on Friday by a passerby.

Where are the parents?

"Wouldn't the parents notice he was gone and wonder, where was he?" asked Donna Miller, who passed through Good Shepherd Anglican Church's parking lot Saturday on the way to catch a bus at the transit terminal next door.

It was the same thing many of the people coming and going from a bake sale and lunch inside the church wondered as they passed a small collection of flowers and toys that have been left at the scene.

"My heart just really aches to think of this thing happening," said Merryman Porter, who attended Saturday's bake sale in the church.

One woman, after laying flowers next to the teddy bear on Saturday, hugged another woman she'd arrived with.

An autopsy was scheduled for this morning but the results have not been released.