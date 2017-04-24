Small businesses shunning social media

Social media might seem like a given to some business owners, but more than half of small or medium enterprises in Alberta don’t use it at all, according to a new survey.

The Alberta Treasury Branches Business Beat survey released this week shows 53 per cent refrain from using Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“It’s surprising I think, with social media being pretty mainstream, that still more than half of businesses are not using it,” said Teresa Clouston, executive vice-president of business and agriculture with ATB.

Perhaps less surprisingly, social media use is higher among younger business owners and less established businesses.

“There was certainly a heavier utilization in the millennial-ish age group, and a much lower utilization in the older demographic,” Clouston said.

But their reasons for using it have changed since ATB’s last survey on the topic in December 2013.

The percentage of businesses that use it for “informing customers” has dropped by half, while the number using it to “engage in conversations” with customers has more than doubled. An emerging trend shows four per cent are now using it to recruit employees as well.

While social media is no doubt a useful tool for many Alberta businesses, some have also landed in trouble for controversial posts in recent years.