Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say

The 19-month-old toddler found dead at a church in north Edmonton Friday suffered a life "full of violence," police said Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, EPS Staff Sgt. Duane Hunter confirmed police had charged Joey Crier, 26 and Tasha-Lee Mack, 25, with second-degree murder in relation to the death of the toddler.

Family members identified the toddler on social media as 19-month-old Anthony Joseph Raine.

Crier was the father of the boy, while Mack was his girlfriend.

The boy died of trauma to the head. Hunter said Anthony was “absolutely” the victim of ongoing violence.

“He suffered a lot of trauma … he was living a terrible life full of violence. One that is incredibly sad,” Hunter said.

The boy was found clothed with bruises all over his body, Hunter said. The exact nature of the bruises could not be explained because the charges are now before the courts and the injuries are considered evidence.

Police offered no motive for the murder and said there was no indication from social services or any other agency that they were investigating problems in the family.

Police were called to the area of 155 Avenue and Castledowns Road on Friday after a passerby found the toddler’s body near Good Shepherd Anglican Church in the area of 155 Avenue and Castledowns Road.

Police believe Raine has been there since Tuesday. They say he was left there between 10:51 a.m. and 11:51 a.m.

Crier and Mack were arrested on an ETS bus on Saturday. Hunter said ETS’s help and video footage were “instrumental” in the arrest.

He added that the media and public played a significant role in moving the investigation forward. Hunter said the tips from the public were the most he’d seen.

“The media involvement and the social participation has been incredible and instrumental in allowing us to solve the case and lay the appropriate charges … Some of those tips led us to the very people who we believe to be responsible for this homicide,” he said.

In particular, video footage provided by residents and businesses the area was helpful.

“It gave us the opportunity to shrink the time line down,” Hunter said.

Hunter said the “devastating news” has affected the entire city, including EPS officers.

“I’m a dad with three kids. It weighs heavy on everyone.”

Crier faces charges of second-degree murder, criminal negligence causing death, failure to provide the necessaries of life, assault and assault causing bodily harm.