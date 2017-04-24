U of A gets funds to help farmers skim emissions

A University of Alberta research team will work with farmers across the prairies to potentially make “enormous” greenhouse gas reductions.

A trio of U of A scientists got nearly $3.8 million in federal funding Friday for separate projects in the Agricultural Greenhouse Gases Program, which will create technologies, practices and processes that farmers can adopt to cut emissions.

Mark Boyce, a professor in the biological sciences department, is specifically working to find new grazing systems that are most effective at sequestering and storing carbon.

He said results could have huge global implications.

“It’s enormous in terms of the amount of carbon. We’re talking three metric tonnes per hectare per year that we can sequester. And you just sum that up over the hundreds of thousands of hectares of grassland, we can offset major emissions,” he said.

Agriculture is the fourth biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions in Canada, but the country has no climate change protocols for alternative grazing practices.

Boyce said intensive crop farming has resulted in “rapid” loss of carbon and substantial loss in plant and bird biodiversity.

The new funds will allow Boyce to measure changes on soil carbon, greenhouse gas emissions and biodiversity over several years on 60 ranches across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, to determine best practices.

He will also work to develop initiatives that would allow farmers to apply for carbon tax refunds from the province for following effective grazing protocols.

“If you can get sort of a double whammy and get benefits in terms of carbon, we should be able to subsidize that,” Boyce said.