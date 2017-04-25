News / Edmonton

Amazon brings free one-day delivery to Edmonton and Calgary

The special delivery applies to more than half a million products.

Amazon is rolling out its free one-day delivery service to Alberta's big cities.

Wait no more, Alberta online shoppers.

Amazon.ca is bringing free one-day delivery to Edmonton and Calgary.

The Seattle-based online retailer announced Tuesday morning that it is expanding its speedy deliveries to “prime” members in Alberta after rolling out the initiative in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

Any order of a qualifying item over $25 purchased before 4 p.m. will now arrive the next day by 9 p.m., including weekends.

The special delivery applies to more than half a million products, including houseware, electronics, movies, music, clothes and cosmetics.

Items that are eligible for one-day delivery will have a Prime Free One-Day icon.

