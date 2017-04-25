Amazon brings free one-day delivery to Edmonton and Calgary

Wait no more, Alberta online shoppers.

Amazon.ca is bringing free one-day delivery to Edmonton and Calgary.

The Seattle-based online retailer announced Tuesday morning that it is expanding its speedy deliveries to “prime” members in Alberta after rolling out the initiative in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.

Any order of a qualifying item over $25 purchased before 4 p.m. will now arrive the next day by 9 p.m., including weekends.

The special delivery applies to more than half a million products, including houseware, electronics, movies, music, clothes and cosmetics.