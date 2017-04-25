Amazon brings free one-day delivery to Edmonton and Calgary
The special delivery applies to more than half a million products.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Wait no more, Alberta online shoppers.
Amazon.ca is bringing free one-day delivery to Edmonton and Calgary.
The Seattle-based online retailer announced Tuesday morning that it is expanding its speedy deliveries to “prime” members in Alberta after rolling out the initiative in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.
Any order of a qualifying item over $25 purchased before 4 p.m. will now arrive the next day by 9 p.m., including weekends.
The special delivery applies to more than half a million products, including houseware, electronics, movies, music, clothes and cosmetics.
Items that are eligible for one-day delivery will have a Prime Free One-Day icon.
Most Popular
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in popular shopping district: Halifax police
-
Edmonton toddler found dead at church suffered 'life of violence,' police say
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's
-