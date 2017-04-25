Church near where dead toddler was found to hold vigil Tuesday night

The church near the spot where Anthony Joseph Gordon Raine's body was found late last week is hosting a vigil for the toddler Tuesday night.

Good Shepherd Anglican Church is welcoming all members of the public to drop in, light a votive candle or sit for "a time of prayer or silence" and remember Anthony.

The church is located at 15495 Castle Downs Road and the vigil will run from 7-9 p.m.

In a statement posted to the church's Facebook page, Bishop Jane Alexander, who is currently in London, offered prayers for the little boy and his family.

"My heart is with the people of Good Shepherd and the Castle Downs community. Unbelievable tragedy in the loss of a child’s life in Castle Downs," the statement reads.

"Let us pray too, that those who know something will come forward so that healing may begin for all who knew him. We know that children are particularly close to God’s heart.”

Anthony was found dead near the church Friday, and Edmonton police have charged his father Joey Crier, 26, and his father's girlfriend, Tasha-Lee Mack, 25, with second-degree murder.

While no motive has been released, EPS Staff Sgt. Duane Hunter told reporters Monday that the child had "suffered a lot of trauma … he was living a terrible life full of violence. One that is incredibly sad,” Hunter said.

The family has also started a GoFundMe page to raise money for a memorial service.