Tow, Oilers, Tow: Dozens of vehicles tagged and towed during game-night parking bans

Dinner ran a little late on game night?

Don’t expect to find your car where you left it.

Dozens of vehicles have been towed for being parked on the city’s two busiest nightlife strips, after 6 p.m. during Oilers playoff games this month.

The city has banned parking on Jasper Avenue and Whyte Avenue from 6 p.m. to midnight for both home and away games, in anticipation of crowds flooding the streets when they erupt from Rogers Place and bars showing the game on TV.

“Once the ban is place, then it is straight ticket and tow,” the city’s parking enforcement co-ordinator Erin Blaine said Tuesday.

The city has posted temporary signage and announced the bans on social media, but the EPark machines that handle parking payment don’t have the technology to inform parkers that they can’t stay past 6 p.m. – which has left some people surprised to leave a business and find their car was towed.

Blaine said the city does the same thing every Canada Day and the objective is to keep the streets clear for pedestrian safety and traffic flow.

“It all has to do with the safety, congestion, sightlines, darting in and out from vehicles,” she said.

Tow trucks hauled off 28 vehicles during a home game on April 20 and the same number during the series-clinching away game two nights later.

On those two nights combined, bylaw officers alswo wrote 103 tickets on Whyte Avenue and 50 on Jasper Avenue.

As the Oilers move into the second round against the Anaheim Ducks with an away game on Wednesday, the city will have eight to 20 tow trucks patrolling the areas from 6 p.m. to midnight on any given game night, as well as eight bylaw enforcers and 20-30.