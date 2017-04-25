Men need to step up to end sexual exploitation: Edmonton working group

An open and honest conversation is needed to combat the sexual exploitation of minors, according to an Edmonton working group.



Prevention is the theme of this year’s Sexual Exploitation Week of Awareness, helmed by the Sexual Exploitation Working Group.



“We want the whole community to really grapple with the issue that, sadly, there is a demand for the exploitation of those under 18,” said the group’s chair Kathleen Quinn, who is also executive director of the Centre to End All Sexual Exploitation (CEASE).



“We have to challenge those attitudes and behaviours that exploit young people. Because once you’re exploited, then you have a very difficult walk in life.”



To jumpstart the discussion, the working group held a Tuesday event called Internet and Technology Safety for Children and Youth to tackle the online sex trade, and is hosting a Thursday discussion led by men titled Exploring Healthy Masculinity and Preventing Sexual Exploitation.



Quinn said men and boys in particular have to step up and lead the conversations to change attitudes and create truly safe communities.



“We have reports of women being choked, held down, pinched, slapped, because the man feels that he has paid for something and so then he can do anything he wants to that person,” Quinn said.



“The acts of violence happen because of this sense of entitlement.”



Quinn said creating meaningful safety for victims of human trafficking and exploitation also needs to include work around adequate housing, income equality, support services and counseling.



The Edmonton Police Service launched a billboard campaign to coincide with the awareness week, reminding consumers that buying sex is illegal in any circumstance.



EPS has recently cracked down on johns as part of its effort to curb the purchasing of sex.