Edmonton police look for man who may have information about March homicide

Police are looking for a man who might have information about a homicide.

The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section released photos Tuesday of a man they say may be able to provide information related to the March 6 slaying of a 30-year-old woman.

Officers were called to a suite near 162 Avenue and 51 Street on March 6 around 7:30 p.m., where they found the woman dead.

Timothy John Crowe, 34, was charged with second degree murder.

