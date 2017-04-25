Edmonton police look for man who may have information about March homicide
EPS releases photos of man who may have 'beneficial' information around slaying of 30-year-old woman.
Police are looking for a man who might have information about a homicide.
The Edmonton Police Service Homicide Section released photos Tuesday of a man they say may be able to provide information related to the March 6 slaying of a 30-year-old woman.
Officers were called to a suite near 162 Avenue and 51 Street on March 6 around 7:30 p.m., where they found the woman dead.
Timothy John Crowe, 34, was charged with second degree murder.
“This individual (in the photos) is not considered to be a suspect,” Det. Terrie Affolder of of the EPS homicide section said in a press release. “We believe he has information that could be beneficial to this case and we’d like to speak with him.”
