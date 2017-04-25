Edmonton eyes stake in regional company to spur economic growth

Edmonton could play a large role in a “potentially transformative project” for the metro region, says a board spearheading a proposed non-profit company that requires city investment.

City council green lit talks Tuesday for city administration to work with the “Interim Edmonton Metropolitan Region Economic Development Initiative” to determine how the proposed company, which is aimed at attracting international and local investment, affects Edmonton’s economic growth efforts.

The push to create the new entity comes as Edmonton and surrounding municipalities try to “grow the pie” rather than “fight over the pieces,” explained Gibby Davis, senior policy advisor on external affairs with the city.

“What (the board) is trying to do is have a regional effort to attract businesses and investment in the region, rather than individually,” he said. “Right now, most municpalities, with exceptions of a few organizations, are trying to attract businesses in their community on their own."

But councillors had questions Tuesday over the city’s potential role in the company, which would require $9 million in funding over three years. That money could come from municipalities or provincial grants.

Coun. Michael Oshry questioned why Edmonton would only have one vote at the table, and Coun. Ben Henderson wondered why shareholders meetings would be closed.

But Mayor Don Iveson said that could mitigated by the company having an annual general meeting that's open to the public.

“This is only worth doing if we and our neighbours implement a shared investment for a shared benefit system,” he said. “It’s reasonable for us to move forward in this direction, provided we’re seeing progress in the region for shared investment and shared benefit.”

Davis said there is “no real limit” to what kind of investment the company could bring in.

“Regional development is important for Edmonton and it’s important for surrounding areas,” he said. “Hopefully, in time, it could attract more business and more investment.”