Sidewalks no joke: City crews begin work to renew ‘wretched’ paths

Residents in Strathearn won’t have to “joke about how bad the sidewalks are,” says a community rep, as city crews undertake several renewal projects across Edmonton this summer.



“New sidewalks are important in terms of usability,” said Jenny McAlister, president of the Strathearn Community League. “It’ll just be much easier for everyone to move around, especially for people with mobility challenges in our community.”



City council green lit funding Tuesday for crews to “construct, finance and assess” sidewalks in seven neighbourhoods this year.



The city will borrow about $15 million for renewals in Kilkenny, Strathearn, Belgravia, McKernan, Belmead, Hillview and Montrose. Funding is split 50-50, as this year’s tax increase pays for half while property owners living in communities pay for the other portion.



McAlister said the improvements could also get neighbours to meet one another.



“When the sidewalks are easier to use, more people will walk on them and say hello or go to the nearby coffee shop,” she explained. “It seems like a small thing, but I definitely think it changes how people move around the neighbourhood once it’s upgraded.”



In the neighbourhood of McKernan, just southwest of Strathearn, resident Wayne Rogers thinks the renewal money will help with some of community’s “wretched” sidewalks.



“I think the improvements are important to have,” said Rogers, the former president of the McKernan Community League. “Our sidewalks are in pretty fair condition but there are some places where pieces of the sidewalk have been missing for 50 years.”



However, the repairs won’t address flooding problems, he added, noting that issue is more pressing.

