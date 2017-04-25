Fort McMurray One Year Later: Families worry about what they say is a spike in health issues

When four-year-old Abby plays with her little brother Zander they have to be careful not to be too rough — that’s when the coughing starts.

“If she just plays a little bit or gets overheated, she's just coughing all the time,” says her mother, Melisa Leblanc, as she keeps a close eye on her two youngest playing in the living room of their Fort McMurray home.

Ever since the family moved back to the city after the fire, Abby has been hit with a laundry list of illnesses her mom ticks off on her fingers: pneumonia, tonsillitis, strep, ear infections.

While she’d been sick before, it wasn’t like this, Melisa said.

Alberta Health Services says the province monitors health concerns and has not seen any spikes in respiratory complaints.

But Melisa says she’s one of a number of Fort McMurray parents who worry about a lack of clarity around which buildings have been cleaned of fire damage, and how thoroughly, and what that means for the health of their kids.

Tonia Rowe detailed her struggles with restoration companies in a Facebook post that has since been shared hundreds of times.

The first company they hired came by, did a superficial clean, and told her and her husband that the house was fine. Not satisfied, her husband climbed up into the attic and found ash and burnt pine needles, she said.

She recounts her story while pushing her two young sons in a stroller down the sidewalk — on one side of the street is her house, on the other, burnt forest.

“We were sitting in smoke for how long, in our houses, it’s in there,” she said, motioning at the black trees only a few dozen metres from her front door. “That’s the big thing that scares me the most.”

Her youngest son, Henderson, 1, has had lung, throat and ear infections, she said. Her husband stayed in the house while it was getting cleaned up and ended up with pneumonia. Even the dog had lung issues, she said.

But Dr. Mayank Singal, a zone medical officer of health for Alberta Health Services, said the number of incidents and complaints of things like respiratory illnesses are closely tracked — and he hasn’t seen an increase.

“When we look at our data, in terms of calls to Health Link for example, related to respiratory issues, we actually found that there were fewer calls last year to Health Link than the previous year,” he said.

“Similarly, when we look at the number of cases that present to the emergency department, we see that there are fewer cases that came to emergency in Fort McMurray.”

He said he understands that there are always concerns after a disaster, but said that he would legally have to be notified if there were concerns about the environment.

Still, Dr. Ghassan Al-Naami, a paediatrician who worked in Fort McMurray before moving to Edmonton in January, said he “definitely” saw more kids with respiratory issues after the fire and says more study is needed.

In a statement, AHS said it is committed to “continuing dialogue” with the community to make sure health needs are being met.

As she inventories her daughter’s medications and inhalers on the kitchen counter, Leblanc said she’s not yet convinced that her kids are living in a clean environment.

“This was the life we had chosen, we knew this was the life we wanted to come back to,” she said of the choice she and her husband made to come back after the fire.