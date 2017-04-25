Fort McMurray One Year Later: Mental health challenges 'a struggle every single day'

It starts when she can no longer take a breath, followed by a stabbing pain in the left side of her chest — symptoms “so similar” to a heart attack, Sandra Legacy says.

“It has to be one of the scariest things that a human being can feel,” she says of the anxiety attacks that have come more often lately — and hit hard. “Because you feel like you’re dying.”

Legacy has fought anxiety for years, and won. But then came the hot, windy Tuesday afternoon last May, a day that started with the usual eight-minute drive to work and ended with a flight for her life.

Thanks to the security system installed in her Abasand home she knows her house started to burn at exactly 4:16 p.m. She still hasn’t deleted the alerts on her phone.

In the aftermath of the fire Legacy was diagnosed with PTSD and depression. She still hasn’t been able to go back to work.

“Sliding down that slippery slope into a very dark place, it’s hard to control. Not wanting to get out of bed, not wanting to get dressed or showered,” she says, sitting in the home she and her husband are renting while they rebuild. The tags still dangle from the couch she’s sitting on, and boxes of appliances fill the dining area.

“It’s been a really hard year, it’s been a struggle every single day.”

She’s not alone.

Dr. Emmanuel Osegbue, a family physician who’s been practising in Fort McMurray for almost a decade, says demand for mental health services among his patients is up by about 25 per cent.

Many people are still dealing with the trauma of fleeing just ahead of an out of control fire, he says. Now, a year later, he’s starting to see people who tried to stay strong, and are now having the symptoms of depression and anxiety catch up with them.

“Even kids, they’re taken back when they reflect on the events of that day,” he says. “I see kids that are now having mood swings more than before.”

He argues that the loss of property was especially tough for residents of Fort McMurray, given the demands of working in the oilsands. With 4 a.m. wake up calls and long days working heavy equipment, coming home is “the thing that gives them joy every day,” he says.

“And now it’s gone, in just a few hours. That’s very traumatic.”

He worries that counsellors are themselves overwhelmed, so he isn’t sure his patients always get the help they need.

For Legacy, the experience turned her into a crusader. She makes sure her neighbours know they’re not alone, and to reach out for help if they need it.

“You really do feel like you are so isolated even though there are potentially thousands of people feeling like this,” she says. “You really do feel like you’re the only one.”

If there’s a positive outcome, Legacy says it’s that Fort McMurray — a town with a reputation for toughness — is now tackling mental illness head on.

“Before, you never would have seen a Facebook group about anxiety or depression or a safe place to talk. Now there are, which I’m very happy about,” she says.