Low-income families urged to fill out tax returns for benefits

The Alberta government reminded low-income families Thursday that they could miss out on thousands of dollars if they don’t file their taxes.



Edmonton Social Planning Council Executive Director Susan Morrissey said the Alberta Child Benefit, which the government launched in late 2015, is a “poverty game changer."



“The bottom line is, regardless of your income, please fill out your tax return,” Morrissey said.



“You could be leaving money on the table that you could also be using for your families.”



Coupled with federal child benefit enhancements that took effect last summer, Morrissey said families with two kids could get up to $3,400 a year in tax-free benefits on top of their tax returns.



She said putting money directly into the pockets of low-income families is the most effective way to reduce child poverty.



The province is investing $174 million annually into the Alberta Child Benefit and estimates it will help 130,000 families caring for 235,000 children this year.



To be eligible, families must have at least one child under 18 and an annual income below $41,746.



Alberta Child Benefit recipient Erin Mayou said last year the return allowed her to take her kids to Calgary for vacation in the summer and enrol them in soccer and swimming.



“It enriches my kids’ lives because it allows them the chance to attend extracurricular activities. And it reduces the financial burden for me,” she said.



The federal government is offering free tax clinics across the province geared toward low-income and newcomer families.



The list of clinics is available through the Canada Revenue Agency website.