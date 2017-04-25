Police seek missing boaters in Fort Chipewyan
The four hunters went missing on April 24 after heading to the Devil's Gate area.
Fort Chipewyan RCMP are searching for four boaters who went missing from the Rocher River area Monday.
Police received a call about four missing hunters around 12:30 p.m. on April 24. The men had left Fort Chipewyan the previous night and were heading to an area known as Devil’s Gate near Fort Chipewyan.
RCMP and Parks Canada located the boat in the river area, but the search for the hunters continues.
Approximately 30 boats and two helicopters are out looking for the hunters.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 780-697-3665.
