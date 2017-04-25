Province boosts Alberta Women Entrepreneurs

Carrie Belcourt, owner of Mother Earth Essentials, says starting a business was intimidating, to put it mildly.

“I always had business ideas, but I didn’t have the support or confidence to go with it,” she said.

Then she joined Alberta Women Entrepreneurs, a program she said gave her the push she needed to launch her health products store a decade ago.

On Tuesday, Alberta’s Status of Women Ministry announced a $100,000 grant for the organization's NextStep to Success program, a training and peer-mentoring initiative focused on helping Indigenous women start their own successful businesses.

CEO Marcela Mandeville said the money will help break down some of the barriers that women face in business.

“We understand the importance of developing skills and building a network to grow a business, and we work with women to help them build that long-term success,” she said.

Alberta Women Entrepreneurs is one of 34 organizations receive a grant from the ministry this year, chosen from a pool of 270 applicants.

“Studies show that when women participate equally in the workforce and in entrepreneurship, when they have access to affordable, quality child care and when they are in positions of power, it’s a boost to the economy,” Stephanie McLean, the Minister for the Status of Women, said at the funding announcement.

“Right now, women still face barriers that keep them from fully participating in business.”

Among those barriers: a lack of mentorship, lack of access to capital and resources and a business culture that still values “machoism”, McLean said.

Belcourt said it took her a while to gain the confidence required to pursue her own business.



“My own mother was in residential school, and that affects everyone. So that’s definitely a barrier — when you go in and there’s a lack of confidence … those things often contribute to not having the confidence to going out into the world and access resources,” she added.

In addition to helping build confidence, Alberta Women Entrepreneurs taught her terminology and how to develop a business plan.

Belcourt’s business draws from her Metis ancestry and sells holistic natural health products inspired by First Nations medicine.

She said the most valuable aspect of the program was realizing how many other women were on the same path as her, and facing similar challenges.