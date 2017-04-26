City staff make case for proposed 80 storey tower with final decision expected Wednesday

City staff began making their case Wednesday for a proposed 80-storey tower that would carve into river valley land downtown.

“Adding a larger scale building to a community that is seeking redevelopment is an important catalyst (for the Quarters neighbourhood),” city planner Kalen Anderson told the public hearing Wednesday afternoon.

“We’ve made public investment in the area and upgrades to the utility. What we require now is private investment to spur that area along.”

Staff were answering questions from city councillors at the meeting, following concerns residents had voiced in the morning.

Critics argued Alldritt Land Corporation's proposed tower, which would sit between Jasper Avenue and Grierson Hill Road, is out of line for the area (it doesn’t meet current regulations) and obstructs views.

Along with the Quarters neighbourhood, some of the tax revenue spurred by the building would also go into revitalizing downtown, as the building would partially sit in “the downtown community revitalization levy” zone.

Coun. Ben Henderson also raised concerns no economic analysis was done to determine how the tower could bolster property values to possibly “sterilize” future development, as it could be too costly to develop.

In response, staff said economic analysis isn't normally conducted when the city debates rezoning for single buildings.

Concerns were also raised about how public access to a proposed park (developed by Alldritt) would look, as an agreement on that hasn't been reached.

Iveson told reporters that a decision on the tower will “likely” be made later today.