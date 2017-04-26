Edmonton needs more ‘coherent’ building height policy: Iveson

Following council’s approval of plans for an 80-storey tower, Mayor Don Iveson says it’s time planners rethink how high buildings can go in Edmonton.

“I’m concerned we have no framework for height at all,” Iveson said Wednesday at a public hearing, where council approved Alldritt’s tower plans with a 7-5 vote. “I would have liked to see the tower inbound rather than at the crest (next to the river).”

He said Edmonton is dealing “a lot of one-offs” when it comes to approving towers.

“The applications just keep getting larger and lager in height,” he said. “There seems to be no limit with requests, and council doesn’t have a policy to look at rationale or evidence when authorizing heights.”

He also took issue with how the city has been amending “area redevelopment plans,” which provide a framework for things like building-heights and parks in communities.

For instance, when council approved the 80-storey tower, they had to change the Quarters area redevelopment plan by removing the original idea of having a public urban balcony.

“That deviation requires more discussion,” Iveson said.

As for height, Iveson said he could introduce a motion to task the city with developing such policy. It would likely come when council has discussions over the city’s “community benefits” arrangement at a later time.