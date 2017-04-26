'It's been a great honour' Edmonton Coun. Ed Gibbons not seeking re-election

Coun. Ed Gibbons says he's been proud to serve residents of northeast Edmonton, after announcing Wednesday he won't be seeking re-election for the October civic election.

"I believe I have brought a voice that represents the people of northeast Edmonton to city council," he said in a letter. "My background in business, industry and farming has informed the way I lead and serve as a councillor and as a regional representative."

Gibbons served Ward 3 from 2001 to 2010 and Ward 4 from 2010 to 2017, which represents northeast communities between Yellowhead Trail and the Anthony Henday Drive, for five terms over roughly 16 years.

He listed some of achievements over those years, including the revitalization of 118 Avenue, developing Borden Park and "championing" major industrial parks (Kennedale, Aurum, and Edmonton Energy and Technology), and the LRT extension from the U of A to Century Park, among others.

"I have been a long time believer in supporting responsible and sustainable industrial development to further our community's programs and initiatives," he said. "I look forward to the future of the city and I am extremely proud of how far it has come during my time at city council."

He said he hopes to serve Edmonton through other "capabilities."