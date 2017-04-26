Fort McMurray One Year Later: Fort McKay First Nation still faces fallout from fire

Fort McKay First Nation is the sort of sleepy community where birds chirping and dogs barking are what pass for noise pollution — but as Loretta Boucher sat at her desk on a hot May afternoon last year, the town suddenly went “eerily” quiet, she says.

Not long after, the first truck rolled in.

On the day that turned towns all over the province into hosts, Fort McKay, north of Fort McMurray, opened its doors wider than most — over one frantic afternoon, the town’s population swelled to several times its original size.

The night of the Fort McMurray fire, as many as 5,000 evacuees fleeing fire found refuge in the small community down the road, population just 1,000.

Boucher, vice president of Sakasteew Transportation, jumped into action, and soon all the buses from her family-owned business were on the road, shuttling people through town, to nearby camps, and out to the airport.

“It was extremely busy, there were people everywhere,” she said. “It was tough. Lots of young families feeling lost, with nothing.”

Boucher said it strengthened the ties between the two neighbouring communities. The town opened the arena, the school and the town office, and there was barely a house not sheltering an evacuee.

Many of the town’s new temporary residents told Boucher they didn’t realize it existed, or if they did know it, they had never visited.

“I’m proud to be from Fort McKay,” she said. “Not only did it show people who we are, but we really came together.”

Maxine Willocks, owner of Fort McMurray café Chez Max, ended up in Fort McKay along with her husband and several staff after being unable to go south to Edmonton.

Before evacuating, Willocks had emptied her restaurant of supplies, and soon she and her cooks were handing out jerk chicken with rice and peas — her signature dish — in Fort McKay.

“They were very welcoming, very warm,” she said.

Since that day a year ago, Willocks has made several trips back to Fort McKay, including for several catering jobs. She also now has regular clients that visit the restaurant when they’re in the city.

“It certainly connected us, because Fort McMurray is so separated,” she said.

But a year later, the tiny town still feels the impact of fire.

Workers who lived in Fort McMurray never came back, Boucher said, because their houses burned, or they’re still dealing with stress.

The town’s small businesses, like the transportation company her family has run for 15 years, are also feeling the brunt of a down economy that has affected the region.

“I’m not saying that we’re suffering,” she said. “We’re steady, but it’s not a good steady like it was before the fire.

Still, she said she’ll never forget how the community stepped up.

“We carry that honour of making it through the Beast, but everyone has been affected and we’re at a loss for something right now,” she said.

“I want it to be almost like a legend, something we can look back and tell our grandchildren about — yes, I was there. I want it to be something that inspires people.”