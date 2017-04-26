Police considering upgrading charges after man dies following "vicious assault"

Police are considering upgrading charges after a man attacked with a machete and firearms died to his injuries in late April.

Autopsy results released Wednesday show the 34-year-old man died in hospital last weekend as a result of sharp and blunt-force injuries.

He was taken off life support on Friday and died the following Saturday, police said.

Homicide investigators are meeting with the Crown prosecutor’s office to discuss upgrading the charges against the two people accused.

Police responded to the attack near 173 Street and 69 Avenue at approximately 2 p.m. on April 15, after several neighbours called about a disturbance in a condo suite.

When police arrived, they found two men covered in blood leaving the condo building elevator. They were taken into custody for questioning and eventually arrested in connection with what police call a “vicious assault” on the 34-year-old male complainant.

Officers found the complainant on the ground in a suite, suffering form multiple stab and blunt force trauma wounds.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to hospital, where he remained in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery on Saturday.

Within the suite, police also found several people with their wrists zip-tied. Some had suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the assault was connected to drugs.