Researchers match famous dinosaur skeleton with missing head

Talk about keeping a cool head.

Researchers at the UofA have connected a headless skeleton of a Corythosaurus with its matching head, which comes from the university’s paleontology museum and was originally found by geologist George Sternberg in 1920.

In a release, graduate student Katherine Bramble said the practice of keeping skulls for their collections (fittingly called head hunting) was common in the early years of dinosaur discovery.

“Now it’s common for paleontologists to come across specimens in the field without their skulls,” she said.

The headless Corythosaurus skeleton has been a tourist attraction in Dinosaur Provincial Park since the early 1990s.

Researchers got a head start on the process of reconnecting the body and skull back in 2010, when scientists found newspaper clippings dating back to the 1920s in debris around the site where the skeleton body was originally found, according to the release.

Royal Tyrrell Museum Darren Tanke wondered if the body and head could be related.

It was a match made in Dinosaur Park.