'Interesting and sort of hard': students launch Nature Guide for Edmonton neighbourhood
Proceeds from sale of the guide will go towards blueberry bushes, bird houses and more for the local area
When Roberta MacAdams School Grade 4 teacher Meghan Clifford told her students to put their research caps on, they expected a run-of-the-mill assignment.
“But then Ms Clifford told us we’re going to be making a book and we were like ‘Yay!’” said 10-year-old Manuthi Fernando.
Fernando and her classmates have launched the school’s Nature Guide, an 80-page book on animals.
The idea for the guide came during a nature walk, when students noticed an interpretive sign installed by the Blackmud Creek Community League and suggested they write about their local ecosystem.
Not satisfied with a blurry photo of the sign, Grade 4 teacher Meghan Clifford contacted 311 for an electronic version, who did her one better and suggested she apply for a Neighbourhood Engagement Grant from the City of Edmonton.
She got one--to the tune of $2,500--and the book was born.
In addition to writing and researching, the students learned skills ranging from marketing, persuasive writing, graphic design and how to create spreadsheets and slides.
Grade 4 student Manuthi Fernando, who wants to write historical fiction when she grows up, chose to research and write about the coyote.
“It was interesting and sort of hard … It was cool because I actually want to be an author when I grow up,” she said of the experience.
Classmate Lucinda Huska said she learned a lot about animals that she never knew existed, such as the yellow-bellied sapsucker, a type of woodpecker.
“I just found it so interesting researching about all these different animals … I thought it was really cool to be doing a nature guide and actually having it published.”
The Nature Guide is now on sale at the school, and proceeds will go towards projects that will see students planting berry bushes and trees and building bird houses and bat houses in the area.