'Interesting and sort of hard': students launch Nature Guide for Edmonton neighbourhood

When Roberta MacAdams School Grade 4 teacher Meghan Clifford told her students to put their research caps on, they expected a run-of-the-mill assignment.

“But then Ms Clifford told us we’re going to be making a book and we were like ‘Yay!’” said 10-year-old Manuthi Fernando.

Fernando and her classmates have launched the school’s Nature Guide, an 80-page book on animals.

The idea for the guide came during a nature walk, when students noticed an interpretive sign installed by the Blackmud Creek Community League and suggested they write about their local ecosystem.

Not satisfied with a blurry photo of the sign, Grade 4 teacher Meghan Clifford contacted 311 for an electronic version, who did her one better and suggested she apply for a Neighbourhood Engagement Grant from the City of Edmonton.

She got one--to the tune of $2,500--and the book was born.



In addition to writing and researching, the students learned skills ranging from marketing, persuasive writing, graphic design and how to create spreadsheets and slides.

Grade 4 student Manuthi Fernando, who wants to write historical fiction when she grows up, chose to research and write about the coyote.

“It was interesting and sort of hard … It was cool because I actually want to be an author when I grow up,” she said of the experience.

Classmate Lucinda Huska said she learned a lot about animals that she never knew existed, such as the yellow-bellied sapsucker, a type of woodpecker.

“I just found it so interesting researching about all these different animals … I thought it was really cool to be doing a nature guide and actually having it published.”