'We transform them': Volunteer recognized for giving free haircuts for almost 3 decades

As the driving force behind the Bissell Centre’s free haircutting service, Agathe Joly remembers the people much of society forgets.

The volunteer-run service has been offered at the Bissell Centre for 27 years, and it wouldn’t be continuing today if it wasn’t for Joly, who co-founded it and then kept it running for over two decades. The program is used by homeless or low-income people who are preparing for a job interview, housing appointment or just need a trim.

Joly was recently recognized for her longstanding service to the community with a Sage Award, which recognizes the contributions and accomplishments of people over 60.

Trimming the beard of one of her regulars, Joly apologizes to Larry Carson for causing a small cut on his neck.

“Your skin is very sensitive,” she says.

Carson doesn’t seem to mind. Joly has been a familiar face since he started attending the program when it started.

“I get a kick out of her remembering me, because there’s so many people I’ve met,” he quips. “She’s got a good memory bank on her.”

Carson, who subsists off low-income assistance and is waiting on a disability payment, said he keeps coming back because it’s nice being remembered.

It also helps that it's free.

“It’s just a treat to not have to pay for it, because at the time, you’re not making any money as it is … And it helps with looking decent. You feel better,” he said.

Joly first started cutting hair as a service to the community nearly 30 years ago at the George Spady Centre, a local detox facility.



The service was started by the Sisters of Charity of the Immaculate Conception, and when they could no longer continue it, Joly took over. She said it’s important to her to keep the free haircutting service going because of how popular it is.

“It’s the need of the community. When I retired, I thought, what can I do to fulfill my life? And that’s what I turned to,” she said.

She said she loves seeing the look on people’s faces after they get a cut.

“They come here with long, straggly hair and we transform them,” Joly said. “They leave with much more self confidence, their image has improved and they feel good about themselves.”

It’s helped inner city residents such as David Jones over the year, who has used the Bissell Centre to find work in the past.

“I was pretty well on the street, so I didn’t have money for a haircut,” he said. “It definitely helped me for work.”

Joly recognizes that the service can have a transformative effect on people’s lives, but she also appreciates the opportunity to simply connect with people on a human level.

“We’re not here to save them … we’re here to just love them while they’re getting their hair cut,” she said. “We can still talk to them and build friendships with them … sometimes we’re amazed at the stories we get.”

There are the stories of joy, such as when someone successfully transitions off of the streets and into their own home, and the stories she never forgets, like when someone tells her they lost everything.

Through it all, Joly is grateful for her team.

“It’s all about these people. I surround myself with a team of generous people who have supported me all these years. I’m not just receiving this for myself,” she said.

Jones is thankful Joly has sustained the service, as he doesn’t think he can afford a haircut at today’s prices.