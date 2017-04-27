Concrete paradises no longer allowed in Edmonton: City

Edmonton’s new restrictions on concrete lawns “are better than nothing,” says a community rep, as the city will now limit residents from cementing their entire property.



City councillors voted unanimously Thursday to allow the new restrictions at a public hearing meeting. Prior to the change, residents could turn their entire front and back yards into a concrete paradise. Now, they can only cement 70 to 75 per cent of their property.



“I think the city has done a good job with this,” said Jan Hardstaff, who’s been pushing the city to put an end to residents cementing their front lawns. “But we need to go further by at least allowing a minimum requirement for green space on properties.”



The changes come as Edmonton tries to reduce “stress” on pipes. That’s because when people cement their entire property, there is no grass to absorb any storm water. More of that water then enters the drainage system, which can cause flooding.



“We do have some complaints now (over the cemented front lawns),” said Livia Balone, the city’s director of development and zoning, during the public hearing.



She said the city is aware of at least 100 locations that are completely cemented over.



“The next stage for us is how do we remedy that,” she said. “We might need to do further enforcement.”



But Coun. Ben Henderson wants the city to take the issue a step further. He presented a motion that will task administration with creating a broader strategy that could determine how much green should be in front and back yards.



“There is a lot more work we need to do on this,” Henderson said. “This (change) would give us some tools while we work on something more comprehensive.”

