Edmonton police officer cleared in traffic stop investigation: ASIRT

Alberta's police watchdog agency has cleared an Edmonon police officer following an investigation into an attempted traffic stop that resulted in multiple deaths. The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) said in a news release Thursday the officer "was lawfully placed at all times and was acting in the lawful execution of his duties." The investigation into the Edmonton police officer's actions originally stemmed from an incident in March 2016, when he was monitoring traffic in the area of 121 Avenue and 82 Street. ASIRT said the officer "observed" a dark Monte Carlo on 82 Street travelling faster than the flow of traffic. He then began to follow the driver of that car into a residential street. "At one point as the officer was travelling north on 81 Street, the Monte Carlo accelerated towards the police vehicle, and the officer had to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision," ASIRT said in a release. The Monte Carlo then turned eastbound on 122 Avenue, and the officer lost sight of it, according to ASIRT. "Throughout the entire incident, the officer had been communicating over the radio his location and the events as they unfolded," ASIRT said, noting the officer's supervisor told him he could end his search of the driver. But 40 seconds after the officer terminated his search, Edmonton police were called to a three-vehicle crash at 50 Street and the Manning Freeway in the northbound lanes. The Monte Carlo was one of the vehicles involved. "The passengers in the rear seat of the Monte Carlo sustained fatal injuries, while the driver and front passenger sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital," ASIRT said, noting people in the other two vehicles didn't sustain serious injuries. ASIRT said the purpose of the investigation was to determine if Edmonton police's conduct caused or "significantly contributed" to the deaths or injuries of the people involved. If police did contribute, ASIRT would have to determine if such conduct could "constitute a criminal offence." "After a careful review of the evidence, (ASIRT executive director Susan Hughson) determined the officer was lawfully placed at all times and was acting in the lawful execution of his duties," ASIRT said. ASIRT determined the officer took the appropriate steps and proceeded to follow direction from his supervisor. "It was also clear that at no point in time was the officer close enough to the Monte Carlo for his conduct to be considered as a criminal flight response, commonly referred to as a pursuit, nor was the officer in close enough proximity to directly impact the driver’s operation of the vehicle prior to, or at the time of the collision," ASIRT said. A public fatality inquiry will be scheduled to review this incident and identify possible recommendations, ASIRT added, as it could prevent similar incidents in the future.