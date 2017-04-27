Edmonton police not a factor in fatal traffic crash: investigation

EDMONTON — An investigation by an agency that reviews police actions has concluded an officer in Edmonton did nothing wrong during an attempted traffic stop that ended in a fatal crash.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says police were never close enough to affect the operation of a car that sped through a red light and hit two other vehicles.

Two passengers in the speeding car were killed, while the driver and another passenger were seriously injured.

An officer had attempted to stop the car minutes earlier and had followed it through some residential streets.

At one point, the car's driver accelerated towards the police vehicle and the officer had to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

He was called off, and was already pulled over, when the three-vehicle crash was radioed in.

ASIRT said the attempted traffic stop couldn't even be considered a pursuit.

"The officer not only took the appropriate steps as this incident unfolded, but also proceeded to follow direction given by his supervisor," ASIRT said in a release Thursday.

Evan Lee Gladue was convicted of several dangerous driving charges and sentenced to 27 months in prison.

ASIRT said there will be a public fatality inquiry to see if anything could be done differently to avoid a similar crash.