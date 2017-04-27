Edmonton police offer $40K to help solve murder cases

Edmonton police are offering $40,000 in rewards for anyone who can provide information that will lead investigators to arrest and charge individuals connected to five murders.



Police said in a news release Thursday the $40,000 was announced at a recent Edmonton Police Commission meeting, and will be made available for a three-year period.

“We’re hopeful these reward monies will be the impetus to motivate someone to come forward with critical information that will significantly advance these investigations,” said Edmonton police Homicide Staff Sgt. Duane Hunter, in the news release.



“Most importantly, however, our priority as investigators is to deliver some answers to family members and loved ones who have struggled with the nightmare of not knowing what happened to their loved ones for far too long.”

Police said there are currently 36 rewards of $40,000 being offered in connection with unsolved murders, including these five new rewards.

The new $40,000 in rewards connected to the five homicide investigations include:

Dylan Koshman

Police say Dylan Koshman, 21, disappeared on Oct. 11, 2008 from a residence near 104 Street and 33 Avenue. The circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious. He has not been heard from or seen since that date. Homicide Section has since taken over the investigation.



David Labelle

David Labelle, 30, was murdered on Nov. 2, 2014, in a residence near 133 Street and 155 Ave, according to police. There were several people present at the time of the incident.



Robert Loyer

Police say Robert Loyer, 46, was murdered May 5, 2016. He was found seriously injured in the area of 106 Avenue and 96 Street, and later died in hospital as a result of injuries consistent with blunt force trauma. At that time, several persons were seen fleeing the area where the assault occurred.



Gherezghiher (Gary) Yemane

Police believe Gary Yemane, 63, was murdered May 27, 2016, while out for an evening walk in northeast Edmonton. Investigators believe Yemane was randomly targeted and shot multiple times in the area of Ozerna Road.





Leonardo Duran Ibanez

Leonardo Ibanez, 42, of Colombia, was murdered on Nov. 13, 2016, according to police. Ibanez was walking home late at night with a friend in the area of 119 Avenue and 97 Street, when he was confronted by a group of males and females. He was physically assaulted and died in hospital as a result of his injuries.