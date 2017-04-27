Edmonton aims to help speed up plans for safe consumption sites

With a majority of support from surveyed residents, the city intends to help expedite plans to see safe consumption sites open sooner in Edmonton.



The city released a report Wednesday that shows 81 per cent of 1,869 survey respondents — conducted via the city’s online Insight survey — approved of plans to see the services pop up in inner city agencies and at the Royal Alex Hospital.



Following the findings, city councillors will decide Monday on sending the federal government a “letter of opinion,” which requests the Liberals allow the services to open.



“We all see a worsening crisis that needs an urgent response,” Mayor Don Iveson told reporters Thursday, noting Alberta Health Services is pushing the city to help move the plans more quickly.



“This should help with the fentanyl crisis.”



The push for safe consumption services, which is a harm-reduction model that lets individuals consume deadly street drugs in medically-supervised facilities to reduce overdosing, comes as Alberta continues to tackle the opioid crisis.



On top of that, there’s been growing concern over people using drugs on Edmonton streets and the needles they leave behind.



“This overdose crisis is mounting and it’s not going away,” said Shelley Williams, who leads a group called Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services, which is bringing the service to Edmonton.



“We’re eager to get along with implementing these services, as evidence shows they can prevent overdose deaths.”



Williams said the group is “working as fast as it can” on getting the services up and running, noting no timeline on them opening has been set.



“It’s absolutely essential we get the services going, and we are thrilled that Alberta Health has encouraged us to expedite our process and that the city also wants to move quickly,” she said.



Once the city’s letter is sent, the group’s next steps are to work on hiring people and buying equipment so they can operate, Williams said.



“We have to go it right and we have to do it well.”

