Fort McMurray One Year Later: Some question, will the boomtown ever be the same?

Like thousands of her neighbours, Izdihar Salloum got out of Fort McMurray with nothing, minutes ahead of an out of control wildfire.

She’d grown to love the tight-knit community she’d called home for almost a decade, and wouldn’t have chosen to leave, she says.

But then pieces started to fall into place in Edmonton: Her two oldest went back to universities in the city, Wal-Mart transferred her job to a local store, she found a new home where she could walk to work.

Now her husband, Shaouki Bazzi, goes north to work every few weeks — then gets in his car and drives back to Edmonton.

“I have very, very good memories there,” she said. “But I don’t want to go back… it’s too hard.”

She’s not alone — the city currently estimates the population to be about 73,500, but between the economic downturn and the fire fallout residents say the city doesn’t have the same hustle it did pre-fire.

It has some wondering: will Fort McMurray will ever be the same?

“The work just isn’t there. You can’t stay in Fort McMurray and just hang out for fun. It’s a city where you have to have a lot of money just to be able to live,” said Rachel Ondang.

It’s a concept she knows something about. Until recently she was employed handling donations for evacuees. First the donations dried up, then her contract ended, and two weeks ago she moved back in with her parents in B.C.

As Ondang sees it, the fire marked a fundamental shift for the former boomtown.

“We all woke up on May 3 and faced reality. We were living in a fantasy world and reality is here — and it’s not going away.”

Like most cities, Fort McMurray residents have long navigated their town by neighbourhood. But now some of those borders have become divisions between the haves and have-nots.

“The people who are living in houses that weren’t damaged have no clue about those struggling to keep their heads above water,” Ondang said. “I think that divide was always there, but the fire has just really magnified it.”

"I know a lot of people who wrapped socks and underwear for their kids for Christmas year, and I didn’t think I would ever think I would see that in Fort McMurray,” Ondang said, laughing ruefully. “We usually have the best, so to go back to the old fashioned way,” she said, trailing off.

Fort McMurray city councilor Sheldon Germain, who is also a member of the Wood Buffalo recovery committee, admits that for some people it might make financial sense to relocate, but he believes in the community’s ability to rebound.

“From day one, people used the term ‘new normal,’ and I don’t know if I’d say that, but it was a transformational event, it’s become part of the fabric of who we are.”

He said the city kicked into high gear over the last year, tackling restricted areas and temporarily getting rid of things like tipping fees at the dump and the noise bylaw to get construction moving.

According to Germain the city has already issued over 400 building permits for this year, and he hopes this building season will see ground broken on about half of the 2,000 buildings that burned.

Still city officials have weathered not only criticism on some policy decisions, but economic hardship themselves. The municipality cut 168 positions in January, a decision Germain calls “unpopular, but prudent.”

But as a resident who weathered the downturn in the 1980s he argues the core of the city — “people in Fort McMurray are go getters,” he says — won’t change.

“I would say I believe in the community, I believe in our partners in industry,” he said. “But it’s not just a rebuild. It’s a recovery.”