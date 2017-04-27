Fort McMurray One Year Later: Equine residents readjusting to being home

As soon as Charity Wiley leans on the fence of the paddock, her neighbour’s horse, Sonny, hustles over to check her pockets for treats.

“He’s a ham,” she says, giving the wide white blaze on his nose a scratch.

Fort McMurray is an unabashedly animal-loving community. From the pets stowed away on evacuation planes, to the fish carried out in water bottles, to the dozen or so horses set free in desperation, animals featured prominently in the evacuation.

The town’s residents have spent the last year readjusting to being home — and not just the human ones.

But Wiley says most of the equine evacuees are coping just fine.

“Some of them are a bit funny going on the trailer, but you can’t really blame them, the last time they were on the trailer it was all panicky,” she said, referring to the panicked flight from Clearwater Horse Club a year ago.

“They have every single reason to be reclusive and untrusting and set back from where they were in the fire, but they’re not,” she said, Sonny now resting his head on her shoulder.

“They don’t have to be the horse they were when they left but they are. And I think that’s the best part of it.”

Here at Clearwater, a Fort McMurray institution for almost 50 years, people banded together to hurry horses onto trailers and down the highway as fast as possible. But with flames bearing down, the last dozen or so had to just be set loose.

“They migrated down the highway and into a camp,” Wiley said, a distance of about 20 kilometres. “They have amazing senses to gather as a herd and make their way to safety. They’re very smart.”

In many ways, the animal rebuild echoes the human one: the fire damage seems randomly distributed, and only some of the buildings have been rebuilt. Only about half of the club’s 120 or so horses are back so far. All but a few will return, but either their stables haven’t been rebuilt or their human’s homes haven’t.

But the way people have rebuilt to get the animals back reflects the values of the human community, Wiley said.

“People go to any length for their animals. I know that there were quite a few lost in the harder hit areas, but to think of how many were rescued, it’s hopeful,” she said.

“It just goes to show that life is valued here and it’s not just a working town, it’s a caring community. People have each others’ backs.”