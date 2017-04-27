Phone addict anyone? Edmonton students struggle to ditch devices for tech challenge

Jasper Place High School student Pamela Xu never considered herself much of a tech addict, until she found herself in class wanting to fiddle with her phone—and unable to.

“I usually check the time, but sometimes I just press the home button on my phone and look at it for no reason,’ she said.

Xu is one of the students who launched the school's first Technology Abstinence Challenge, which started two weeks ago and wrapped up Thursday.



The group wanted to challenge their classmates to wean themselves off of Instagram notifications and Twitter likes while in class. More than half the school ended up participating.

“It’s supposed to open people’s eyes and make them realize just how much they’re on their phone,” said Grade 12 student Kaelie Bittorf, another one of the creators.

“Putting it up there [on a shelf] and separating it does make you realize that you reach for it more than you think you do,” Bittorf said. “There’s that that moment you don’t have your phone and you’re like ‘Oh’ … it’s kind of like a little addiction.”

School administrators recently told students they school's bandwidth had reached its maximum, Bittorf said. Students were told they were going to have to talk about their technology use before the school would buy more.



Five students stepped up to the plate and hosted focus groups to learn more about how technology was affecting learning.

“We wanted to have student voice in the process of this Wi-Fi problem,” Kaelie Bittorf said. “And a lot of students said they realized it was a problem and they wanted help with abstaining from their phones.”

They asked themselves questions such as what is responsible technology use and what purpose does it serve you for learning.

Xu said it was insightful to realize how impulsive checking her phone is.

“You may not be using it, but you reach for it still, and you don’t realize how you keep reaching for it. It’s like, what?”

While she said having a smartphone is a freedom, fashion teacher Cheryl Boos said the challenge actually granted students freedom from their phones.

“The students who weren’t on their phones felt almost a freedom. It was a release of pressure to be on their phones. I noticed that,” she said.

Bittorf said over time, she’s noticed students are more engaged both in and out of the classroom.

“You’re talking to your friends more, or maybe reading the material before class,” she said.

As for Xu, she’s far more conscious of how often her phone is glued to her hands, but she also won’t be ditching her device any time soon.