Man charged with murder for Coliseum LRT stabbing

Edmonton police have charged a man in connection to fatal stabbing at the Coliseum LRT stop earlier this month.

Police said in a news release Thursday that one of the men has been charged with second-degree murder, while both of them face robbery charges.

The victim of the fatal stabbing was initially transported to hospital in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries on April 14, police said.

Initially, police responded to a report of robbery and assault against an 18-year-old man at the Coliseum LRT transit stop on April 11 at around 3:40 p.m.

Minutes later, police say the same two people responsible for the initial robbery and assault approached a second person near the 118 Avenue overpass beside the LRT station.

The second person was also allegedly robbed and assaulted, police said, with this altercation leading to the fatal stabbing.

Diodone Songa, 18, is charged with second-degree murder, robbery, attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon dangerous to the public.