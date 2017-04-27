UFC to make Edmonton debut at Rogers Place

UFC will hit the stage for the first time in Edmonton at Rogers Place this fall.

The Oilers Entertainment Group made the announcement Thursday, noting the event will take place on Sept. 9.

"Edmonton now becomes the 10th Canadian city to host a UFC card," the group said in a news release. "UFC 216 marks the UFC’s second Canadian event this year, following a successful return to Halifax in February."



The Oilers Group said UFC.com/edmonton launched Thursday, providing fans who register with pre-sale access to tickets.

“We are thrilled to hold our first pay-per-view event in Edmonton,” Joe Carr, UFC Senior Vice President, head of international and content said in the news release. “Fans have long been asking us to bring the Octagon back to Alberta, and we can’t wait to deliver a blockbuster event at state-of-the-art Rogers Place this September.”

Bob Nicholson with the Oilers group said "Edmonton is a great sports city."