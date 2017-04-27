Edmonton anxiety study targets teen where they are—on the internet

The internet is often associated with behaviours that raise, rather than relieve, anxiety among teens.

But a research team at the University of Alberta is hoping to prove that the world wide web, when used as part of therapy, can help eliminate some symptoms of anxiety among teenagers.

The research study is called BREATHE (Being Real and Easing Anxiety: Tools Helping Electronically) and is led by Dr. Amanda Newton.

The aim is to connect students experiencing anxiety or panic attacks with a self-led online intervention program that is more efficient than making a doctor’s appointment or heading to an emergency room, explained graduate research assistant Ashley Radomski.

It’s also less stressful than going in person.

“If they’re experiencing (anxiety) quite severely, they’ll enter say an emergency department. But that’s not necessarily the best first introduction to receiving health care,” Radomski said. “Something like offering treatment online can help youth who need to improve the access and availability of care.”

BREATHE uses a method called Cognitive Behaviourial Therapy (CBT) to identify and address symptoms causing mental health issues.

CBT consists of five steps, which involve gradually exposing a person to the situation they fear, such as heights. They then attempt to replace the anxious thoughts with more positive ones.

“It’s kind of understanding that triangle between thoughts, feelings and actions,” Radomski said.

Half of the participants of the study will partake in the self-led CBT-based program (BREATHE), and the other half will try a more generic self-help web page with various resources explaining how to deal with anxiety. The researchers will then see which method is more effective.