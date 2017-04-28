Indulge: Edible cookie dough coming to Edmonton

Get ready to dive into delicious cookie dough, Edmonton — popular Calgary business Cookie Dough YYC is making its debut in May.

And the delectable treat is edible, too.

Cookie Dough YYC announced on its Instagram page Thursday it's bringing the businesses to Edmonton sometime next month.

The company makes 'dough-whiches' (basically ice cream sandwiches but softer), and scoops that you can top with other goodies.