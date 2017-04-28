Edmonton police investigate crash involving vehicle and cyclist Friday morning

Edmonton police are investigating a crash involving a cyclist and the driver of a vehicle near Commonwealth Stadium.

Police said in a news release Friday that officers responded to the crash at 7:40 a.m. Friday on Stadium Road just south of 112 Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 26-year-old male cyclist on the ground in a marked crosswalk suffering multiple injuries, police said.

"Although the investigation is preliminary, it was reported to police that the male cyclist was struck while riding his bicycle from east to west through the crosswalk, by a southbound Kia Soul vehicle travelling in the outside lane," police said in the news release.

Paramedics treated and transported the cyclist to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.