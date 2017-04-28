After the fire: More tax relief coming for Fort McMurray residents

The Alberta government says it will be offering property tax relief for residents in Fort McMurray and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo.

The province said in an email Friday it will announce the plans Monday in Fort McMurray, where residents were forced to flee their homes last year due to a raging wildfire that consumed parts of the city.

"This funding will benefit residents whose homes are still affected by the 2016 wildfire," the government said in the email. "It was requested by the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and the Wood Buffalo Recovery Committee."